Volvo Trucks North America’s Voorhoeve slated as keynote speaker for launch of ACT Virtual online series

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Organizers of ACT Virtual, a four-month online event series covering innovations in advanced vehicle technology and clean fueling infrastructure for fleet operators, announced that Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, will deliver a keynote presentation for the launch event on Aug. 18. Voorhoeve will provide insight into how one of the world’s largest truck manufacturers is driving global transportation electrification and increasing uptime and safety through connected technologies.

“Volvo Trucks is making major investments around the globe to support cities and our customers in developing a safer and more sustainable transportation sector,” Voorhoeve said. “ACT Virtual provides a great opportunity for our team to digitally connect with these stakeholders to help them navigate the evolving transportation ecosystem and source the latest advanced vehicle technologies.”

In his presentation, Voorhoeve will cover Volvo Trucks’ dedication to electromobility and how the company is working to invest in and drive the development of zero-emission vehicles globally and in North America, according to a spokesperson for Volvo Trucks North America. He will also provide updates on the Volvo LIGHTS project in Southern California, a project aimed at the development of heavy-duty electric trucks and the necessary ecosystem for wide-scale operations.

Voorhoeve has led Volvo Trucks North America since 2018, working as part of the overall Volvo Group global effort to provide a full range of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses to customers. Before that, he led Volvo Group Australia; during the last 20 years he has held several senior management positions in the areas of aftermarket support, supply chain management and parts logistics within the Volvo Group.

A lineup of more than 130 transportation industry leaders will join Voorhoeve during 19 days of ACT Virtual programming, presenting through keynotes, executive panels, and breakout sessions. Featured speakers include:

Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor Inc.

Craig Harper, executive vice president of operations and chief operations officer for JB Hunt

Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB)

Boris Kort-Packard, chief engineer of global vehicles for FedEx Express

Patty Monahan, commissioner of the California Energy Commission

Darryl Spencer, senior assistant vice president of engineering for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)

Marc Bedard, president and founder of The Lion Electric

Natalia Swalnick, senior director of the Electrification Coalition

Michael Linse, founder and managing director of Linse Capital

Banny Allison, director of fleet operations support for Aramark

Dustin Grace, chief technology officer for Proterra Inc.

Patti Earley, fleet fuel operations specialist for Florida Power & Light

Rustam Kocher, eMobility ecosystem lead for Daimler Trucks North America

Lena Luna, facility and energy manager for the El Monte Union High School District

Dan Gilbert, general manager of engineering and maintenance for Canada Post

Lisa Arellanes, senior manager of business development and partnerships eMobility for Southern California Edison

Thomas Lawson, president of the California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition

ACT Virtual speakers will spotlight the latest trends, policies and technologies that can help fleet operators reduce operating costs and emissions, meet tightening regulations, improve employee working conditions, and achieve economic and environmental sustainability goals. Attendees can design their own agenda by selecting from five advanced transportation modules:

Module 1: The Main Stage

Module 2: Deep Dives on Battery Technology, Connected Tech & Natural Gas

Module 3: Advanced Transportation Investor Summit

Module 4: Staying Plugged In: ACT’s Annual EV Charging Workshop

Module 5: Ultra Clean HD Vehicle Summit

Beyond the event sessions, ACT Virtual provides a collaborative space for attendees, speakers and sponsors to interact through chat rooms, video networking discussions, a virtual exhibit hall, technology demonstrations, press conferences and more.

“We are thrilled to bring together the boldest and most innovative organizations in the clean transportation in this virtual environment,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the clean transportation and energy consulting firm that is producing the online event series. GNA launched the ACT Virtual event following the postponement of this year’s Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation and clean fleet event, which was celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

“While we missed coming together with the clean transportation industry at the Long Beach Convention Center earlier this year, our team has been hard at work, collaborating with the industry’s top suppliers and most progressive fleets to design a robust and information-packed ACT Virtual program,” Neandross said. “We are so excited for the kick-off of ACT Virtual on Aug. 18, and for Peter Voorhoeve to deliver what is sure to be a dynamic keynote presentation.”

ACT Virtual will kick off at 10 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Aug 18. This event will be followed by 19 days of programming spaced out through Nov. 19. For more information and to register, click here.