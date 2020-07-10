Volvo Trucks offers free extension of uptime services package

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is extending the coverage period for its Volvo Trucks Uptime Services support bundle at no cost through the end of the year or for a minimum of three months (whichever is longer).

The program extension is retroactive and is available on all Volvo Trucks North America models with Uptime Services packages that expire between May 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. The coverage on approximately 20,000 VINs will be automatically and seamlessly extended; no customer action or in-person contact is required.

“Our customers are providing essential services that are keeping our economy moving under extraordinary conditions,” said Conal Deedy, director of customer productivity solutions for Volvo Trucks North America.

“We are dedicated to supporting them with solutions that go beyond saying ‘thank you,’” Deedy said. “By extending Volvo Trucks Uptime Services support bundle, we hope to ease some of the financial burden that many are currently experiencing.”

The Volvo Trucks Uptime Services bundle includes:

Volvo Trucks Remote Diagnostics powertrain package: Monitors Volvo engine performance, Volvo I-Shift transmissions and aftertreatment systems.

Web-based ASIST service communications platform: Provides digital access to dealers for electronic estimates, repair orders and approvals.

24/7 roadside support from Volvo Action Service (VAS): Customers have access to Volvo Trucks’ Uptime Center experts, located at the company’s headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina, to manage emergency service, schedule repairs and assist with any issues that happen on the road.

Remote Programming updates (available on model-year 2018 trucks and newer: Enables direct connectivity with the Volvo Trucks Uptime Center for remote system upgrades using the Volvo Trucks telematics platform.

Customers with questions about specific trucks and their service package expirations, extensions or renewals should contact their local Volvo Trucks dealer for information.

“The Volvo Trucks Uptime Services program is one of the most important benefits we offer to our customers across the U.S. and Canada,” Deedy said. “We appreciate and value our customers’ loyalty to the Volvo Trucks brand and are always looking for ways to strengthen the service and support we’re able to provide, particularly in these difficult times.”