WABCO advanced driver-assistance now available on Kenworth W990

Kenworth W990 web
The WABCO OnGuardACTIVE advanced driver-assistance program is now available on Kenworth’s W990 model. (Courtesy: Kenworth)

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth now offers WABCO OnGuardACTIVE as an option for the Kenworth W990; the tech is also newly available on Kenworth’s T880 vocational truck.

According to WABCO, OnGuardACTIVE is an advanced driver-assistance system that helps drivers mitigate or avoid rear-end collisions and provides adaptive cruise control. The 77Ghz radar-only, advanced emergency braking and adaptive cruise control system detects moving, stopped and stationary objects and provides visual, audible and haptic warnings. If necessary, OnGuardACTIVE will apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate a forward collision.

“Kenworth continues to introduce systems that can assist drivers to maintain safe distance, mitigate collisions and operate safely in rapidly changing and challenging road conditions. The offering of WABCO OnGuardACTIVE gives customers an additional driver assistance system option for the Kenworth T880 and W990,” said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

Kenworth previously added WABCO OnGuardACTIVE as an offering on its T680 model.

