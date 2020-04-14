Using Bestpass for toll management

Hi, this is David Compton with The Trucker News Channel. I’m here with Michael from Bestpass. Michael, welcome to the show.

Bestpass:

Thank you, David.

David Compton:

So tell me a little bit about Bestpass. What do you guys do?

Bestpass:

Well, what Bestpass specializes is toll management. We consolidate all the tolls across the United States, over 40 different tolling authorities into one consolidated source of invoice, payment, and the whole nine yards. We minimize the devices that are associated with the actual tractor. There’s companies out there that may have five or six transponders across the window. We could do it all into one device or we could customize it to the region that that trucking company is traveling.

Bestpass:

And then we pride ourselves on our customer service team. We made a customer service team, so we represent our customers with the tolling authorities, making our customers more efficient, so they don’t have to worry about dialing the phone and talking to a tolling authority. We represent them and we do it very well.

David Compton:

So any new innovations you guys are launching?

Bestpass:

Yeah. Basically today, there’s a press release that’s going out. The biggest thing with the change in the tolling authority, is there’s more open road tolling. They’re getting rid of the toll booths. So with that, there’s more and more violation issues out there. So what we’re doing now is not only is a backup for the tractors, adding the license plate with the trailers, so by doing this this helps prevent the violations from happening. So we call it a Toll Violation Avoidance Program.

David Compton:

Very cool. So this is, I’m assuming that it’s a pretty competitive space. What really separates Bestpass from its competition? Is there one or two things that you could really nail it down and say, “This is where we beat our competition?”

Bestpass:

Basically, it’s on the toll side. No one does toll like Bestpass. I’m very proud of what we built at Bestpass. Maybe a little bit of bias. But when other people compare us to our competitors, we seem to come out on top. But our competitors do certain things better than we do, like weigh station bypass. We just link it into our services, we don’t really manage that. We’re just the toll people.

David Compton:

Got it. So when it comes to technology, sometimes human nature is, “Oh my gosh, is this difficult to install?” Tell me about it. How do I put Bestpass in? Can I do it myself? Do I have to go somewhere?

Bestpass:

Depending on the size of the trucking company, from the owner operators to the small and medium-sized companies, it’s really not that big of a lift. But when you’re talking about the mega companies, anything over a thousand vehicles, yes, change out the transponders, put our device in there, it becomes a little bit of a hassle.

Bestpass:

But what Bestpass has done, is that we, I don’t want to say hold their hands, but we walk them through the whole process. We built a implementation team, so it goes from sales to implementation. Implementation now sets up the account, make sure the ordering is all ready, then it changes over to our fulfillment team, and that’s where they actually ship the devices. We’re side-by-side with our customer all the way through that process, which I don’t think our competitors do that.

David Compton:

Very cool. How do our viewers find out more about Bestpass?

Bestpass:

You can go onto bestpass.com. Everything’s there, from the type of transponders to our coverage area, and everything that we do with our news, the press releases are all.

David Compton:

All right, very nice. Everybody, that’s bestpass.com. This is David Compton with The Trucker News Channel. Back to you in the studio.