Wheel-Check helps streamline drivers’ pre-trip inspections, improve safety

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
18
Wheel Check
When a wheel nut becomes loose, the Wheel-Check “pointer” slips out of position, alerting the driver to possible danger with a quick visual check. (Courtesy: Wheel-Check)

IRVINE, Calif. — Wheel separations from commercial vehicles, such as tractor-trailers, happen frequently on the highway. Unfortunately, it is difficult to spot a loosened wheel nut during a standard pre-trip check.

Wheel-Check offers a simple solution that can help drivers quickly spot a loosened wheel nut or brake and bearing issue with a visual inspection.

Once the wheel nuts have been properly torqued to specs, Wheel-Checks — colorful, highly visible “pointer” tags — are placed on the wheel nuts in a uniform pattern. When a wheel nut loosens, the “pointer” will become out of sequence, quickly catching the driver’s attention during a standard visual inspection. The driver can then contact his or her maintenance department and have the wheel serviced. Additionally, a brake and bearing issue can also be identified by the blistering of the Wheel-Check.

Installing Wheel-Checks offers these benefits:

  • Proper wheel torque: Wheel-Check provides a simple, visual means of confirming proper wheel torque in seconds.
  • Avoid downtime and fines: Loose or missing wheel nuts can result in down time with both fines and impound. Wheel-Checks help facilitate official roadside inspections.
  • Reduce accidents: Wheel-Checks cost only a few dollars per wheel and can significantly help protect the public, as well as prevent property and load damage.

For more information about Wheel-Check, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Daimler fuel cell production

Daimler Truck AG works toward series production of fuel cells for commercial trucks

STUTTGART, Germany — State-of-the-art production facilities, which will serve as a technological template for series production of fuel cells, are in the developmental stages...
Volvo VAH 600

Volvo Trucks’ auto hauler redesigned to deliver maximum payload

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The roll-out of the new Volvo auto hauler (VAH), a specialized solution for the auto-transport industry, completes the design overhaul of...
Kenworth truck

Kenworth TruckTech+ Over-the-Air Updates offers informative video, quick reference guide

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kenworth TruckTech+ Over-The-Air Updates program, a software-update system designed to optimize truck performance, has introduced an informative video and added a...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here