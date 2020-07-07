Cooper’s new Roadmaster winter drive tire delivers traction performance for inclement conditions

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
5
Cooper Tire Roadmaster Winter
Designed for drivers who haul in regions prone to winter weather, Cooper Tire’s new Roadmaster winter drive tire is Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified. (Courtesy: Cooper Tire)

FINDLAY, Ohio — Drivers who operate in areas prone to snow and ice now have a new winter tire option with the introduction of Cooper Tire’s Roadmaster winter drive tire (RM258 WD).

The tire is Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified and promises optimum winter traction performance with an open shoulder design with four rows of lugs, shoulder notches and chevron grooves for added “bite” in winter conditions. The tire is designed for regional applications and is available in 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 sizes with load range H.

“This Roadmaster tire is all about traction,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business.

“It’s Roadmaster’s best performer in the snow and other adverse conditions for regional operators,” he continued. “The tire features an entirely new tread pattern and curb guards, coupled with enhanced compounding, to ensure excellent performance around town, including when hitting curbs and while on the interstate. Where other tires might slip and slide in the snow, the Roadmaster RM258 bites to give excellent performance.”

Deep tread (26/32nds), along with full-depth 3D siping in the lugs, help the tire connect closely with the road for improved traction. Tie bars in the shoulders keep the tread from squirming, to help with uniform wear, and stone ejectors in the tread grooves help keep small rocks from drilling into the casing, improving casing life.

The foundation of the Roadmaster RM258 WD is its four steel belt construction, which allows for multiple retreads. The tire comes with a six-year, two-retread warranty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Worldwide Kenworth Spartanburg SC

Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina opens new full-service dealership in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina recently opened a newly constructed, 67,000-square-foot full-service dealership in Spartanburg to accommodate the market for Kenworth...
PennFleet building

PennFleet named HDA Truck Pride’s truck service expert of the year

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride, an independent provider of parts and service to the commercial vehicle aftermarket, has named PennFleet as its 2019...
Bob Allen holding brake releaser

Trucker’s invention could be answer to many icing situations leading to jackknifed rigs

CHICAGO — “Jackknifing” is a trucking-related term most nontruckers understand. Many have passed the scene of an accident involving a jackknifed trailer during their...

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here