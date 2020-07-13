Daimler to recall more than 180,000 Freightliner Cascadia tractors in U.S. and Canada

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 164,317 Freightliner Cascadia tractors in the U.S. and 18,774 in Canada because of an issue with an antilock brake component that can cause the truck to pull to the right. The recall affects year-model vehicles 2017-2021, built between March 8, 2016 and June 25, 2020.

Both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada published safety recall reports on July 2. The NHTSA recall number is 20V-390 and Transport Canada’s recall number is 2020305.

The affected component in DTNA’s manufacturer recall #FL-855 has been identified as Wabco USA’s solenoid ABS modulator valve (part number WAB472 196 025 0), which could be affected by chemical corrosion.

“On certain vehicles, chemical corrosion could affect the functionality of the single brake modulator valve, which may result in slow release timing of brakes on the affected side. Regular service brakes are unaffected,” the recall states. “A slow release of the brake on one side during an active brake request (i.e. automatic braking events) could lead to a brake pull, resulting in a sudden change in vehicle direction due to uneven braking on the front axle, increasing the risk of a motor-vehicle crash.”

No crashes or injuries have been reported because of the issue, according to DTNA, and it is estimated that only 1% of the vehicles involved in the recall will be affected by the defect.

DTNA plans to alert dealerships and owners Aug. 30 via first-class mail. Repairs of affected vehicles will be performed by DTNA authorized service facilities.