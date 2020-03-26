Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers offer free DOT inspections

AKRON, Ohio — In response to the economic impact from COVID-19 and to help keep fleets on the road to deliver essential products, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers are offering free Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections, a value up to $120. These government-mandated inspections include a full review of the tractor and trailer, including brake systems, tires and wheels, exhaust systems, lighting and more.

Additionally, in states that have issued “stay-at-home” or similar nonessential business-closure orders in response to the pandemic, Goodyear CTSC locations nationwide are expected to remain open to meet critical tire and service needs.

“Goodyear is dedicated to meeting tire and service needs for the many hardworking professional drivers, first responders and other essential workers who are making countless sacrifices to protect public health and safety and deliver needed goods during these difficult times,” said Frank Payne, director of Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers. “With the health and well-being of our customers and associates top of mind, we are taking a number of precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at all of our centers so we can remain open and keep vehicles on the road.”

For more information or to find the nearest location, visit www.goodyearctsc.com/offers or call 1-800-345-8229.