Shifter accessories available in vibrant colors from United Pacific Industries

LONG BEACH, Calif. – United Pacific Industries has expanded its commercial truck parts line with its new Vibrant Color Series shift knobs, shift covers, shifter shaft extensions and other shifter accessories to customize cab interiors.

The new products include:

13/15/18-Speed Gearshift Knobs for Eaton Fuller shift knob assemblies offered in a variety of high-fashion colors, including cadmium orange, indigo blue, electric yellow, emerald green, candy red, liquid silver and pearl white. A Stainless Gearshift Knob Cover, Chrome Range Selector Cover and Chrome Splitter Button for Eaton Fuller 13 speed shifters are also available.

Lower Gear Shift Knob Covers designed to match the gear shift knobs described above in all of the same matching colors.

Shifter Shaft Extensions designed to complement the gear shift knobs and lower knob covers, with easy thread-on installation (1/2” – 13 UNC, 1” long thread) in ¾” diameter thickness. They’re offered in the same variety of colors and come in four lengths: 6-, 9-, 12- and 18-inches.

“United Pacific understands and celebrates the fact that trucks aren’t just the source of owners’ livelihoods, but a source of pride and a reflection of personal style,” said Jai Baek, marketing and creative director at United Pacific Industries. “That’s why we make it easy for truckers to customize their interiors with high quality chrome and candy colored shifters. We think truckers will love it.”

In addition to these brightly colored interior items, United Pacific offers a broad selection of additional products for most popular truck models, including lighting, collision parts, bumpers and grille guards, steps, toolboxes, door handles and grab bars, steering wheels, exterior mirrors, mud guards, interior trim and more. Most components are designed as direct replacements for factory items or easily installed accessories that help personalize a trucker’s pride and joy.

­For more information, visit UPtruckparts.com.