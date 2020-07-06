Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina opens new full-service dealership in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina recently opened a newly constructed, 67,000-square-foot full-service dealership in Spartanburg to accommodate the market for Kenworth trucks and services in Upstate South Carolina.

Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina-Spartanburg features 27 services bays and a large, well-stocked 20,000-square-foot parts department that includes a 3,000 square-foot visual parts display. The 18-acre site is strategically positioned near Interstate 85, a major trucking route in South Caroline that connects Atlanta to the southwest and Charlotte, South Caroline to the northeast.

Scott Blevins, chief operating officer for Worldwide Equipment Inc., said the new Kenworth dealership in Spartanburg will benefit truck operators and owner-operators travelling through the area, as well as local fleets that operate in the greater Spartanburg area.

“Spartanburg is an area known for its production of industrial products such as chemicals, textiles, tires and automobile supplies, among others,” Blevins said. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide service to fleets passing through the area as well as those that call Upstate South Carolina home.”

Worldwide Kenworth of South Carolina-Spartanburg is located at 295 Access Road in Spartanburg. The dealership is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The phone number is 864-814-7100.

Worldwide Equipment operates 15 Kenworth dealerships in Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The company employs more than 1,000 employees, including some of the most extensively trained service technicians in the industry.