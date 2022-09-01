Control your blood pressure — before it controls you

Hypertension. This is a word drivers don’t want to hear when taking their DOT exam. Elevated blood-pressure readings can reduce the duration of your medical card and, in many cases, take you out of service.

However, you’ll find making small life changes can equal big results. This is the No. 1 topic I talk about with drivers during orientation classes. You must take control before your hypertension takes control of you — and your livelihood.

There are easy and simple eating changes that can lower blood pressure, and when you incorporate even the most moderate of exercise movements you can see long-lasting results. For example, just by not adding extra salt to your meal, working in a brisk 15-minute walk each day and cutting back on energy drinks, you can begin to see improvement.

By taking control of your blood pressure, you’ll learn how to bring it into a normal range through awareness and making basic lifestyle changes.

I know it’s not easy when you are professional driver, living on the road with all the temptations and having to eat quickly and on the run. It takes preparation and planning.

You’ve probably heard of “white coat” hypertension (increased stress levels due to simply being in the doctor’s office), but do you know the most common mistakes most patients make before walking into a medical exam?

Smoking and drinking before your exam; both raise your levels.

Bad positioning. Sit up straight, and do not cross your legs.

Stay calm. Try to place yourself in a mindful place that makes you happy.

Don’t talk. Most people talk when they are nervous.

As many if you know, I’m always seeking ways to help support drivers in their journey to maintain their health, and hopeful retire healthy when they’re ready.

To that end, I’m pleased to announce that, by next month, I will be introducing the Driver Health Scanner. This revolutionary technology will allow you to use your cellphone camera to check your blood pressure, heart rate, body mass index (BMI), and respiratory readings. The tool will allow you to manage and take control of your health and your livelihood. More information coming soon!