2020 Citizen Driver Jerry Seaman Discusses His Driving Career & Why He Supports SCF

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
9
PodWheels Network

During the August edition of the SCF Highway To Hope Podcast, you’ll hear our feature interview with Jerry Seaman, who was honored by Travel Centers of America as a Citizen Driver of the Year for 2020. Jerry tells us how he began his driving career at 12 years old on a farm in South Dakota. You’ll also find out what has inspired him to serve as a professional driver for the past 48 years – compiling more than five million miles of accident-free, safe driving during his career. Jerry chose SCF as the charity that would be supported by the $2,500 donation Travel Centers of America made in honor of his selection as a Citizen Driver. During this podcast, we’ll also be getting an update from SCF Health & Wellness Manager Julie Dillon on the Driven To Be Healthy, Going The Distance Challenge. As always, SCF Director of Philanthropy and Development Shannon Currier serves as your host for the Highway To Hope. Shannon is joined on the podcast once again by Greg Thompson, the Executive
Producer of the PodWheels Network.

This podcast is brought to you by PodWheelsNetwork.com

