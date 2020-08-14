ES President Jason Williams Discusses How ES Works with Carriers

Expediter Services President Jason Williams returns to the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast to discuss how ES works with the carriers that are a part of the ES Community. Through this Q&A with Jason, listeners will get a sense of the approach that ES takes in developing long and lasting relationships with those carriers which join the ES Community. Jason notes how those working relationships, including the continual feedback shared, are part of the ongoing effort to create opportunities for the members of the community. Also in this edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast, Jason discusses how the ES operational model concentrates a primary focus on the placing the people behind the wheel in the best position to succeed.
This podcast is brought to you by PodWheelsNetwork.com