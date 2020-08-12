ES President Jason Williams & ES COO Jeff Tacker Discuss Opportunities In The COVID Era

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
5

In this edition of the IN-SITE 2020 podcast, we connect with ES President Jason Williams and Jeff Tacker, who is the Chief Operating Officer at ES. Jason and Jeff will be discussing how ES is making the necessary adjustments to meet the challenges and pursue the opportunities that have emerged as the trucking industry operates within the COVID-19 era. This interview also provides Jason and Jeff the opportunity to go into depth on the core principles of the programs and opportunities offered through ES. They discuss how ES works with professional drivers, owner-operators, contract drivers and fleet owners to assist in building and growing trucking businesses. As you’ll hear, Jason and Jeff share insights on how ES can help entrepreneurs with the drive and determination to succeed to realize their dreams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Meet Dart’s Scott Draper & How He Honors His Family With Every Mile He...

On this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, you’ll meet Scott Draper, the new driver behind the wheel of Dart’s Breast Cancer Awareness Truck....

Meet Guled, Contractor of the Year for the Dart’s Dedicated Fleet

In this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, we'll meet Guled as we continue our series of segments introducing you to Dart's award winners...

NTI President & CEO Leah Shaver Discusses Impact of COVID-19 On The Trucking Market

In the second edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast Series, we’ll be talking with Leah Shaver, the President & CEO of the National Transportation...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here