ES President Jason Williams & ES COO Jeff Tacker Discuss Opportunities In The COVID Era

In this edition of the IN-SITE 2020 podcast, we connect with ES President Jason Williams and Jeff Tacker, who is the Chief Operating Officer at ES. Jason and Jeff will be discussing how ES is making the necessary adjustments to meet the challenges and pursue the opportunities that have emerged as the trucking industry operates within the COVID-19 era. This interview also provides Jason and Jeff the opportunity to go into depth on the core principles of the programs and opportunities offered through ES. They discuss how ES works with professional drivers, owner-operators, contract drivers and fleet owners to assist in building and growing trucking businesses. As you’ll hear, Jason and Jeff share insights on how ES can help entrepreneurs with the drive and determination to succeed to realize their dreams.