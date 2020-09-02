ES Webinar Audio Replay: Partnering With The Right Motor Carrier

Expediter Services and the PodWheels Network have collaborated to bring you an audio replay of the second webinar in the IN-SITE 2020 Online Series from ES. Presented on August 25th, Trucking in the COVID-19 Era: Partnering with the Right Motor Carrier highlighted how the partner carriers in the ES Community have adjusted to the challenges the industry has encountered so far during COVID-19. This discussion also also examined the challenges and opportunities now found during these times for those professional drivers who are considering becoming owner-operators. Leah Shaver, the President and CEO of the National Transportation Institute, served as the moderator for the expert panel discussion, which featured participation from FedEx Custom Critical, Forward Air and Panther Premium, a Service of ArcBest. All three motor carriers have established long relationships with ES and the ES Community.

