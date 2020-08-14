Government Issues Additional Guidance On Paycheck Protection Loans & Loan Forgiveness

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
221
In May, the government provided some additional guidance regarding tax issues as well as loan forgiveness related to the PPP. Equinox Business Solutions CEO Colton Lawrence and his team have been closely tracking all topics related to the CARES Act. The PodWheels Network connected with Colton once again for this edition of the Equinox Business Solutions Podcast. This episode walks listeners through the most recent government guidance and what it means to owner-operators, independent contractors and all business owners in trucking. Also, in this edition of the podcast that was released on May 26, Colton discusses the most important business lessons that have been learned so far by owner-operators and independent contractors through the CARES Act and operating in the COVID-19 economy.

