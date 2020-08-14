Government Issues Additional Guidance On Paycheck Protection Loans & Loan Forgiveness

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
7

In May, the government provided some additional guidance regarding tax issues as well as loan forgiveness related to the PPP. Equinox Business Solutions CEO Colton Lawrence and his team have been closely tracking all topics related to the CARES Act. The PodWheels Network connected with Colton once again for this edition of the Equinox Business Solutions Podcast. This episode walks listeners through the most recent government guidance and what it means to owner-operators, independent contractors and all business owners in trucking. Also, in this edition of the podcast that was released on May 26, Colton discusses the most important business lessons that have been learned so far by owner-operators and independent contractors through the CARES Act and operating in the COVID-19 economy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Inspiring Story of New SCF President Joyce Brenny

SCF President Joyce Brenny will be our featured guest on this edition of the SCF Highway To Hope podcast. Joyce is the owner and...

Saluting Drivers & Answering The Call During COVID-19

Old World Industries CEO & President Charles Culverhouse is our featured guest on this edition of the SCF Highway To Hope Podcast. OWI produces...

NTDC 2019 Rewind: A Look Back at Championships in Pittsburgh

The PodWheels Network’s first-ever visit to the National Truck Driving Championships and National Step Van Driving Championships was an unforgettable experience for Barry Courter...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here