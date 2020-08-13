Meet Anthony Page, Company Driver of the Year for Dart’s Dedicated Fleet

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
5

In this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, we conclude our series highlighting Dart's annual award winners by featuring Anthony Thomas, Dart’s Company Driver of the Year for Dedicated Operations. PodWheels Executive Producer Greg Thompson caught
up with Anthony as he was taking a break from the road. As you’ll hear during Greg’s phone call with Anthony, the award announcement is the highlight of what has become an amazing run for Anthony since he joined Dart in the latter part of
2018. An Army veteran who was once assigned as the driver of a four-star general, Anthony values being part of a strong team and he is continually looking at ways to improve his performance and serve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Inspiring Story of New SCF President Joyce Brenny

SCF President Joyce Brenny will be our featured guest on this edition of the SCF Highway To Hope podcast. Joyce is the owner and...

Saluting Drivers & Answering The Call During COVID-19

Old World Industries CEO & President Charles Culverhouse is our featured guest on this edition of the SCF Highway To Hope Podcast. OWI produces...

Government Issues Additional Guidance On Paycheck Protection Loans & Loan Forgiveness

In May, the government provided some additional guidance regarding tax issues as well as loan forgiveness related to the PPP. Equinox Business Solutions CEO...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here