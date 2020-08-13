Meet Anthony Thomas, Contractor of the Year for the Dart Network Fleet

In this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, we will begin a series of segments introducing you to Dart’s award winners for the Company Driver of the Year and the Independent Contractor of the Year. We are going to begin our series by placing the

spotlight on Anthony Thomas. Anthony recently earned the award as the Independent Contractor of the Year for the Dart Network fleet. You’ll hear how his younger brother inspired him to become an owner-operator and how he encouraged Anthony to join

the Dart Network. You’ll also hear Anthony discuss the relationship he’s built over the past decade with Highway Sales. Anthony is now leasing his third truck from Highway Sales.