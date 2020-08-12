Meet Guled, Contractor of the Year for the Dart’s Dedicated Fleet

In this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, we'll meet Guled as we continue our series of segments introducing you to Dart’s award winners for the Company Driver of the Year and the Independent Contractor of the Year. Guled earned the title of the Independent Contractor of the Year for the Dedicated fleet. A native of Somalia who found the trucking industry in 2005, Guled became an owner-operator and, in 2012, he brought his talents to the Dart Network. Guled has been running in the Dedicated fleet and serving the same customer during his entire time with Dart. Also, in this podcast, we talk with Jennifer Hurley, Dart’s Director of Dedicated Operations. Along with sharing her observations on Guled, Jennifer provides insight into the nomination and selection process involved with these annual awards.