Meet Dart’s Scott Draper & How He Honors His Family With Every Mile He Drives

On this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, you’ll meet Scott Draper, the new driver behind the wheel of Dart’s Breast Cancer Awareness Truck. As you’ll hear, Scott felt a strong call to submit an application to fill the open seat of this special truck within the Dart company fleet. Scott’s new ride features decals of the iconic pink ribbon that has become the symbol of American Cancer Society’s ongoing Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. For Scott, the opportunity to drive this truck provides him with a rolling tribute to his mother and his sister. As you’ll hear Scott tell PodWheels Network Executive Producer Greg Thompson during our interview, Scott lost both his mother and his sister to breast cancer in recent years. And while the pain of those losses is still present, Scott shares with Greg how driving across the nation’s highways these days has also allowed him to the feel hope and inspiration his new truck delivers with every mile.

This podcast is brought to you by PodWheelsNetwork.com

