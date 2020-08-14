In this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, we meet Dart company driver Gerald Northcutt. Earlier this year, Gerald was seated in one of the military-wrapped trucks in the Dart Network fleet. We discuss Gerald’s military career and when he first saw the Kenworth T-680 that would eventually become his new ride within the Dart Network fleet. You’ll also hear Gerald’s harrowing experience in overcoming a MRSA infection.
Home Podcast of the Week Meet Gerald Northcutt, A New Member of Dart’s Military Truck Fleet
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.