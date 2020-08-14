Meet Gerald Northcutt, A New Member of Dart’s Military Truck Fleet

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
4

In this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, we meet Dart company driver Gerald Northcutt. Earlier this year, Gerald was seated in one of the military-wrapped trucks in the Dart Network fleet. We discuss Gerald’s military career and when he first saw the Kenworth T-680 that would eventually become his new ride within the Dart Network fleet. You’ll also hear Gerald’s harrowing experience in overcoming a MRSA infection.

