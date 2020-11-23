Meet Jack Cooper’s Charlie Figgemeier, Veteran Car Hauler & Driver Trainer

In this episode of the Jack Cooper Podcast from the PodWheels Network, we’ll meet Charlie Figgemeier, who has been a fixture in the Jack Cooper fleet for the past nine years. In addition to his duties on the road, Charlie serves as a driver-trainer for the company. Charlie is one of the first people new hires meet in Jack Cooper’s Orientation at the company’s Wentzville, Missouri, terminal. As you’ll hear, Charlie has a passion for teaching, and his lessons extend well beyond instructing proper techniques and procedures. We’ll talk to Charlie about his career in trucking as well as how he found car haul and a home at Jack Cooper.

https://media.podwheelsnetwork.com/42/117/Charlie_Figgemeier_JCP_Episode_11.mp3

