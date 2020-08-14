NTDC 2019 Rewind: A Look Back at Championships in Pittsburgh

The PodWheels Network’s first-ever visit to the National Truck Driving Championships and National Step Van Driving Championships was an unforgettable experience for Barry Courter and Greg Thompson. Through this long-form podcast, you’ll hear

highlights from the awards ceremony, interview highlights and special features on trucking’s Super Bowl of Safety for 2019. In addition to taking you behind the scenes for this comprehensive exploration of NTDC, Barry and Greg share their thoughts

on an event that celebrates safety and honors the highest standards of professionalism of the men and women moving the American economy.