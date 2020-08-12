NTI President & CEO Leah Shaver Discusses Impact of COVID-19 On The Trucking Market

In the second edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast Series, we’ll be talking with Leah Shaver, the President & CEO of the National Transportation Institute. Leah is one of the trucking industry’s leading experts on compensation for professional drivers and owner-operators. For our IN-SITE 2020 Podcast interview, we talked with Leah to get her perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the trucking market, and we also discussed the prospects for the future within the trucking market as we move forward. In addition, we asked Leah about the considerations for becoming an owner-operator in the current market, and we talked about the programs and support that are available to aspiring owner-operators and small trucking businesses through the ES Community.