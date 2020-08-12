NTI President & CEO Leah Shaver Discusses Impact of COVID-19 On The Trucking Market

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
9

In the second edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast Series, we’ll be talking with Leah Shaver, the President & CEO of the National Transportation Institute. Leah is one of the trucking industry’s leading experts on compensation for professional drivers and owner-operators. For our IN-SITE 2020 Podcast interview, we talked with Leah to get her perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the trucking market, and we also discussed the prospects for the future within the trucking market as we move forward. In addition, we asked Leah about the considerations for becoming an owner-operator in the current market, and we talked about the programs and support that are available to aspiring owner-operators and small trucking businesses through the ES Community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Meet Dart’s Scott Draper & How He Honors His Family With Every Mile He...

On this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, you’ll meet Scott Draper, the new driver behind the wheel of Dart’s Breast Cancer Awareness Truck....

Meet Guled, Contractor of the Year for the Dart’s Dedicated Fleet

In this edition of the Dart Network Podcast, we'll meet Guled as we continue our series of segments introducing you to Dart's award winners...

ES President Jason Williams & ES COO Jeff Tacker Discuss Opportunities In The COVID...

In this edition of the IN-SITE 2020 podcast, we connect with ES President Jason Williams and Jeff Tacker, who is the Chief Operating Officer...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here