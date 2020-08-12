Planning Strategies Designed To Meet Today's Business Challenges

In this debut edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast Series, we will focus on some of the added business considerations and challenges that owner-operators, independent contractors and fleet owners must address as part of operating during a global pandemic.
Colton Lawrence, the CEO of Equinox Business Solutions, will be our featured guest. Colton is an industry expert in the areas of tax, accounting and business advisory within trucking. As you’ll hear, Colton has a firm grasp of the key topics that
are impacting trucking business owners and the professionals behind the wheel in 2020. In addition to discussing the CARES Act and the business of trucking in the COVID-19 era, Colton looks at strategies that can help trucking business owners with both
their short-term and long-range goals.

