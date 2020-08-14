SCF Helps Driving Team After They Came Down With COVID-19

During this edition of the SCF Highway To Hope Podcast, we will continue to look at the impact that COVID-19 is making on the trucking industry, and how SCF is responding to these new challenging times. In addition to meeting two new corporate sponsors joining SCF, our feature interview will highlight how those sponsorship and donor dollars are making a positive impact. Our feature interview will spotlight the harrowing experience of professional drivers Chris and Chanté Drew, a husband-and-wife team who enlisted the help of SCF after Chris came down with COVID-19 while on the road. Chris and Chanté, who were featured in late May on the PBS News Hour as they went through COVID-19, detail how SCF was able to assist them with their rent payments as they recovered and got back on the road. In this episode of the podcast, we’ll also talk to officials from Omnitracs and Yokohama Tire, hearing the details of what inspired their respective companies to join SCF as corporate sponsors.

This podcast is brought to you by PodWheelsNetwork.com