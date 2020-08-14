The Inspiring Story of New SCF President Joyce Brenny

SCF President Joyce Brenny will be our featured guest on this edition of the SCF Highway To Hope podcast. Joyce is the owner and CEO of Brenny Transportation and Brenny Specialized. You’ll hear Joyce’s inspiring story, as she shares how she began her career in trucking at age 18 ultimately becoming a trailblazer within the industry. Joyce also details how she discovered the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and became involved in SCF. Shannon Currier, the Director of Philanthropy and Development for SCF, serves as the host for the Highway To Hope. Shannon is joined on the podcast by Greg Thompson, the Executive Producer of the PodWheels Network. This edition of the podcast will also include an interview Matthew Miller from AMBEST.

Matthew will be discussing the company’s long relationship with SCF as a sponsor, and he will also be talking about the company’s recent donation to SCF in the wake of the COVID-19 National Emergency. During his interview, Matthew will be sharing the initial details of an exciting promotion that AMBEST will holding later in the year involving a classic American-made car.