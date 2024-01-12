2024 WIT Index Survey Now Open

“If you cannot measure it, you cannot improve it” is a notable quotable within the business world — and it’s so relevant when it comes to gender diversity in transportation.

Each year, the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) conducts the WIT Index, which is the official industry barometer to benchmark and measure each year the percentage of women who make up critical roles in transportation. Through the WIT Index, the association identifies the percentage of women in roles including:

Corporate management (C-suite)

Boards of Directors

Functional roles (operations, technicians, HR/talent management, and sales and marketing)

Professional drivers

The WIT Index is a fundamental report that will help to amplify the brand, reputation, and value of the association to the industry and to the North American economy. Companies of all types are encouraged to participate, ranging from for-hire trucking companies, private fleets, drayage companies, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to equipment manufacturers, railroads, and ocean carriers.

The 2024 WIT Survey is now open. Be part of this important initiative and ensure that your organization participates in this survey before it closes April 1, 2024.

One authorized representative from your organization can complete the 2024 WIT Index at www.womenintrucking.org/index.