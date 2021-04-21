April edition of Expediter Services IN-SITE 2021 webinar series places spotlight on Forward Air

Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, will present the third webinar of its IN-SITE 2021 online series on Wednesday, April 28. The live event will take place at 2 p.m. EDT, and replays of the webinar will be available online following the conclusion of the live presentation.

With this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 webinar, ES continues a series of webinars highlighting the partner motor carriers within the ES Community. During this session, Forward Air will be in the spotlight during IN-SITE 2021’s Start Your Own Trucking Business: Where The Rubber Meets The Road Series. This webinar focuses on the key considerations owner-operators, independent contractors and aspiring entrepreneurs should review during the carrier recruiting process.

The live event and access to the replay are free to anyone who is interested in attending the webinar. To register for this edition of the IN-SITE 2020 series, follow this link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1450613&tp_key=45b6d4bdf3

Justin Ault, a manager on the ground floor of over-the-road recruiting with Forward Air, will be featured on the expert panel, along with Meghan Turner, director of recruiting for ES. Among the topics discussed by the panel will be the commitment by ES and Forward Air to position the members of the ES Community for real success in trucking when the rubber meets the road.

The panel discussion for this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 webinar series will be moderated by Leah Shaver, president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Shaver, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, will lead the discussion in the style of a fireside chat.

“We are continuing to have a strong response to the IN-SITE 2021 webinar series, and we have valued the opportunity to highlight our partner carriers in the ES Community,” said ES President Jason Williams. “The attendees to our April webinar will be able to see and hear how our team at ES works with the team at Forward Air, creating opportunities to become an entrepreneur and start your own trucking business with the support of the ES Community. We are focused on helping people in this industry realize greater levels of success in trucking.”

The expert panel for this webinar will be rounded out by Briana and Virgil Bruning, a veteran husband-and-wife team who established their trucking business as owner-operators through the ES Path to Ownership Program (PTO). The Brunings, who are contracted with Forward Air, will share how they have accessed the resources and support available through the ES Community to become successful owner-operators.

“We are looking forward to having Briana and Virgil join us during this edition of the webinar. They are a great example of what is possible through the resources and the support available within the ES Community,” said Williams.