Expediter Services second IN-SITE 2020 webinar to focus on partnering with the right motor carrier

For owner-operators and independent contract drivers, the search to find the motor carrier that checks all the boxes on your must-have list can be as crucial to your success as a business owner as the truck you choose to drive. The time and effort invested in the relationship with your carrier of choice can deliver as many dividends over the long haul as a well-maintained truck.

Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, has always placed an emphasis on building strong working relationships with the motor carrier partners that are part of the ES Community. The strength of those relationships has played a key role for the owner-operators and independent contract drivers who are part of the ES Community as they continue to navigate the changes the industry has seen since the arrival of COVID-19.

The value and importance of motor carrier relationships will be in the spotlight during the next IN-SITE 2020 Webinar Series event. On Tuesday, August 25 at 2 p.m. EDT, ES will present Trucking in the COVID-19 Era: Partnering with the Right Motor Carrier. The one-hour, live webinar will focus on how the partner carriers in the ES Community have adjusted to the challenges the industry has encountered so far in the COVID-19 era.

For the upcoming live event, the expert panelists will be sharing their insights through a Q&A format. Leah Shaver, the President and CEO of the National Transportation Institute, will serve as the moderator for the discussion with the ES carrier partners. Leah, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, will be leading the discussion in the style of a fireside chat, highlighting how the partner carriers in the ES Community are moving forward with their operations and meeting the needs of the professional drivers in their respective fleets.

The IN-SITE 2020 August webinar will include participation from FedEx Custom Critical, Forward Air and Panther Premium, a Service of ArcBest. All three motor carriers have established long relationships with ES and the ES Community. Nick Burch, the Director of Recruiting for Panther Premium, Ryan Gilliam, the Vice President of Talent for Forward Air, and Zak Mattocks, Managing Director of Operations for FedEx Custom Critical, will be the carrier panelists for the August edition of the webinar. ES President Jason Williams and Jeff Tacker, the Chief Operating Officer of ES, will also be sharing their perspective during the panel discussion.

Registrations for the free, live event in August and access to the replay of the free webinar are available here.

ES has planned a series of three webinars for the initial rollout of IN-SITE 2020. The debut edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Webinar Series, Trucking in the COVID-19 Era: Starting & Building Your Own Trucking Business, was broadcast live on July 21st. A replay of this well-received webinar is available along with the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast Series. The podcasts provide in-depth discussions on the key issues of the day facing owner-operators, fleet owners and independent professional drivers considering truck ownership opportunities. To access the webinar replay and to review the catalog of podcasts from the IN-SITE 2020 Online Series, click here.

Visitors to TheTrucker.com can learn more about how ES works in developing relationships with its carrier partners through our featured podcast with Expediter Services President Jason Williams. To hear the latest edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Podcast Series, please use the audio player below.