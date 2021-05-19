May edition of Expediter Services IN-SITE 2021 webinar focuses on the importance of operational support for owner-operators and independent contractors 

Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 26, will present a webinar focusing on the importance and value of strong operational support for owner-operators, independent contractors and fleet owners. The live, free event will be the fourth webinar of the company’s IN-SITE 2021 Online Series. Replays of the webinar will be available online following the conclusion of the live presentation.

Titled “Start Your Own Trucking Business: Connecting Dispatch With YOU!” this edition of the INSITE 2021 Online Series will be formatted as a panel discussion exploring the comprehensive support and the services trucking business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs receive as part of the ES Community. During the webinar, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the programs and support systems ES has established for its ES Community Members, backing the company’s motto: “You will Never Stand Alone with ES.”

The live event and access to the replay will be free to anyone who is interested in attending the webinar. Registrations for this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 Series are available through the following link:https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1457391&tp_key=74ae508274

The panel discussion for this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 webinar series will be moderated by Leah Shaver, president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Shaver, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, will lead the discussion in the style of a fireside chat.

The webinar panel will feature two members of the Services Coordinator team at ES, Senior Service Coordinator Patrick Bertrand and Service Coordinator Lee Burkhalter. Webinar attendees will learn firsthand how Bertrand and Burkhalter work to successfully bridge the gap between dispatch and the driver, allowing business owners to focus on generating profits rather than being slowed down by typical day-to-day issues. Bertrand has more than 20 years of experience in the trucking industry, working in operations and other areas of the industry, while Burkhalter, prior to taking his current position with ES in 2015, established his own trucking business as a fleet owner. During that time, Burkhalter utilized the advantages offered through the ES Community.

As part of the discussion of the comprehensive offerings from ES, David Withers, senior director of operations at ES, will also join the webinar panel. Withers will share details on the ES philosophy and approach to working with the owner-operators, independent contractors and fleet owners within the ES Community. Withers will also explain how ES helps to best position ES Community Members for success in trucking.

“From our earliest days when we began working with owner-operators, independent contractors and fleet owners 15 years ago, our team at ES immediately recognized the numerous challenges trucking business owners face in this industry. Through the years, we have worked to build strong programs and support systems that have been specifically designed to help trucking business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to establish themselves and grow,” said ES President Jason Williams. “Through this edition of our IN-SITE 2021, we wanted to take the opportunity to share with the industry how we take a comprehensive approach in supporting professional drivers and their businesses. During this webinar, you’ll have the opportunity to hear the level of care and support that ES provides on behalf of every ES Community Member, walking with you every step of way to make sure that you Never Stand Alone.”

Webinar attendees will hear details about how ES delivers a host of advantages, including carrier advocacy, that can assist members of the ES Community with their business operations.