OTR Capital launches new instant payment method — BOLT Instant Funding

ROSWELL, Ga. — OTR Capital has launched a new instant form of payment called BOLT Instant Funding. Payments at OTR have been funded through ACH and Wire, however, this new form of payment allows instant deposit for trucking clients to their bank account.

Benefits of BOLT Instant Funding include payment on bank holidays, during OTR Capital business hours, allowing drivers to receive instant payment for their loads. Compared to ACH and Wire, BOLT Instant Funding adds a more affordable $25 fee for same-day instant funding.

“BOLT is a game-changer for our trucking clients and sets us apart as a factoring company,” said Grace Maher, vice president and director of operations for OTR Capital. “Instant payment gives our client the financial freedom to maximize on the growth of their business and to keep trucking without waiting on their factored funds.”

OTR Capital, LLC is a factoring company dedicated to offering capital solutions to companies seeking to maintain positive cash flow while growing their business. OTR works with small, medium, and large companies in a variety of industries to provide industry-leading financing and back-office solutions while delivering the best customer service in the industry.

As a testament to the company’s growth, OTR Capital has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list and has been ranked as a Top Workplace in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.