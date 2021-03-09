OTR Capital launches new instant payment method — BOLT Instant Funding

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
171
Bolt payment

ROSWELL, Ga. — OTR Capital has launched a new instant form of payment called BOLT Instant Funding. Payments at OTR have been funded through ACH and Wire, however, this new form of payment allows instant deposit for trucking clients to their bank account.

Benefits of BOLT Instant Funding include payment on bank holidays, during OTR Capital business hours, allowing drivers to receive instant payment for their loads. Compared to ACH and Wire, BOLT Instant Funding adds a more affordable $25 fee for same-day instant funding.

“BOLT is a game-changer for our trucking clients and sets us apart as a factoring company,” said Grace Maher, vice president and director of operations for OTR Capital. “Instant payment gives our client the financial freedom to maximize on the growth of their business and to keep trucking without waiting on their factored funds.”

OTR Capital, LLC is a factoring company dedicated to offering capital solutions to companies seeking to maintain positive cash flow while growing their business. OTR works with small, medium, and large companies in a variety of industries to provide industry-leading financing and back-office solutions while delivering the best customer service in the industry.

As a testament to the company’s growth, OTR Capital has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list and has been ranked as a Top Workplace in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

