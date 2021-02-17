Upcoming webinar from Expediter Services to focus on why now is the time to start a trucking business

Are you a professional driver or an aspiring entrepreneur who has considered starting your own trucking business?

Are you a current owner-operator, fleet owner or independent contractor looking to strengthen and grow your business? Is there knowledge, experience and support available that understands what’s needed in today’s trucking market?

If you are looking for answers to any of these questions Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, is pleased to announce the company will be providing useful insights on these topics through the initial webinar in the IN-SITE 2021 Online Series.

The free webinar, “Start Your Own Trucking Business: Why Now Is The Time & This Is The Place,” will focus on the opportunities and challenges within today’s landscape of the industry. The session will also offer a path forward for professional drivers who are aspiring to become entrepreneurs. Additionally, the webinar will speak to the needs of fleet owners seeking to grow established trucking businesses. The live webinar event will take place on Wednesday, February 24, from 2-3 p.m. EST. Replays of the webinar will be available for all who register for the event.

The discussion by an industry expert panel assembled by ES will include an examination of current market conditions in trucking, and it will place an emphasis on the key questions asked by owner-operators, independent contractors, fleet owners and those considering entering into truck-ownership during the next year. The webinar will also discuss access to capital and the availability of equipment in today’s market.

Free registrations for the live event and access to the replay of the webinar are available through the following link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1427774&tp_key=da2517d486

“Over the past year, the entire trucking industry has shown both an incredible resiliency and strength throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe the country now has a better understanding of trucking’s can-do spirit that is seen every day in the professionals behind the wheel,” said Jason Williams, president of ES. “This new position of respect for the importance of trucking has inspired some in the industry to want to take the next step in their trucking careers. And while some industries have been stalled and economic headwinds from COVID still exist, there are tremendous opportunities in trucking for aspiring entrepreneurs and existing trucking businesses.

“With our ‘Start Your Own Trucking Business’ webinar, we will be working to provide information, perspective and a path forward for those interested in truck ownership, business operations and growth within a vital industry,” Williams added. “During the webinar, you’ll learn why our team at ES believes that now is time to start a business in trucking. We’ll also share why ES has the programs and support available that can pave the road toward enjoying success in trucking.”

Williams will serve as one of the panelists for the “Start Your Own Trucking Business” webinar presented by ES. He will be joined on the panel by Jeff Tacker, chief operating officer of ES, and by Nate Meyer, who is part of the equipment sales team at Stoops Freightliner. The webinar discussion will be moderated by Leah Shaver, president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute. Shaver, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, will lead the webinar in the style of a fireside chat.

In addition to perspectives from industry experts, the “Start Your Own Trucking Business” webinar will feature the viewpoint of trucking business owners who are currently behind the wheel. Ken and Jessica Horn, who each have more than 20 years of experience as professional drivers, will share their experience of becoming owner-operators and starting their own business through the programs and support offered by ES.

“Ken and Jessica came into our program in January of 2020, and we’re looking forward to hearing them share their story during the webinar. They are a great example of what’s possible for professional drivers who want to become owner-operators and grow a business in the trucking industry,” Williams said. “The IN-SITE 2021 series is not about selling a truck or a program. Like the webinars we held last year, IN-SITE 2021 will be focused on what’s happening in our industry and what can be possible. We hope that all those professional drivers, owner-operators, independent contractors and fleet owners interested in the business of trucking will consider attending the live webinar or watching the on-demand replay.”

ES has planned IN-SITE 2021 free webinar events for March and April as part of the overall program. The upcoming events in the series will also have topics of interest for owner-operators, independent contract drivers, fleet owners and any aspiring entrepreneurs within trucking. The topics and panelists will be announced in the near future. To stay up to date on the latest with IN-SITE 2021, visit https://essuccessintrucking.com/insite2021/.

To hear more about what to expect during the “Start Your Own Trucking Business” webinar, click on the audio player below to hear the Success In Trucking Podcast interview with webinar moderator Leah Shaver.