2020 Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be digital event due to COVID-19 crisis

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2020 Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be held as a digital event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event sponsors. The 38th annual event was originally slated for June 4-6 as part of an IndyCar Series and NASCAR Truck Series weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but protecting the health and safety of truckers and our community is our highest priority,” organizers said. “Shell Rotella always appreciates hard-working truckers and the essential work they do every day, especially now during this critical time to transport essential goods across North America.”

The Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is a truck beauty contest that allows owner-operator truckers from across the U. S. and Canada to compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Twelve drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the 2021 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Details about the digital event will be published soon, along with plans for the production of the 2021 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. For more information visit Rotella.com.