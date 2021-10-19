TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Amazon eyes Albuquerque airport for new cargo facility

By The Trucker News Staff -
Amazon eyes Albuquerque airport for new cargo facility
Albuquerque, New Mexico, recently secured a $6.5 million federal grant to expand its airport's cargo apron. (Courtesy: Albuquerque International Sunport)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Amazon is eyeing the airport of New Mexico’s most populous city as the site for construction of a new cargo facility.

City Council members on Monday formally proposed a lease agreement for Seattle-based Amazon to build a 30,750-square-foot cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

“This is very exciting for economic development in Albuquerque,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards declined comment beyond a prepared statement saying that the company hasn’t signed a lease for the site yet, but is “actively exploring options locally.”

Existing cargo operations at the airport are at capacity, officials said.

Keller said the city is working to develop an intermodal transportation hub at the Sunport to make it a single transfer point for planes, trains, and trucks.

“We know we’ve got land at the Sunport, and we have high demand for cargo,” Keller said.

Albuquerque recently secured a $6.5 million federal grant to expand the airport’s cargo apron.

Amazon already has a distribution center in Albuquerque and is currently building a sorting facility at the same location.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE