Apex Transportation to transport 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Colorado to D.C. using Kenworth T680

KIRKLAND, Wash. — After an official tree-cutting in western Colorado, a Kenworth T680 will be used to transport the 56th U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to the tree-lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. This year’s tree, expected to be an Engelmann Spruce, will come from western Colorado’s Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre and Gunnison National Forests.

“It is an honor for Kenworth to participate in this important annual American tradition and provide a Kenworth truck to deliver the ‘The People’s Tree’ for the seventh consecutive year,” said Laura Bloch, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

The Kenworth T680 that will be used to transport the tree is equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the 455-hp PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axles. The truck also features the Kenworth Diamond VIT interior, premium Kenworth GT703 seats, predictive cruise control, the Kenworth Nav+HD system, a liftable lower bunk and a stowable upper bunk, and Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics.

Colorado-based Apex Transportation will use the Kenworth T680 to transport “The People’s Tree” from the national forests to its final destination on the on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

“It is a very special privilege for Apex Transportation to be selected to carry the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, and to represent the state of Colorado during the tree’s journey to Washington, D.C.,” said Walt Schattinger, president of Apex Transportation in Henderson, Colorado.

The decorating theme for this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is “Experiencing Your Nature.” Choose Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that works with the U.S. Forest Service to promote outdoor recreation and public access to federal lands for recreation, assists with coordinating the annual tour. Coloradans are expected to contribute as many a s10,000 handmade ornaments that capture the spirit of Colorado’s colorful scenery and culturally rich and diverse population.