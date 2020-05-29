Arizona DOT announces weekend interstate closures

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has issued advisories for drivers on Interstate 17 in Phoenix and on Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler, Tempe and Mesa in the coming days.

INTERSTATE 17

Portions of I-17 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 29, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 1, as work continues on replacement of the bridge at Central Avenue.

Southbound I-17 at Seventh Avenue will be closed for a traffic shift to the northbound side of the interstate. The following ramp closures will be in effect:

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh and 19th avenues.

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Grant Street.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 at the I-10/I-17 “Stack” interchange.

Southbound I-17 detour: Drivers should use eastbound I-10 between the 1-10/1-17 “Stack” interchange and the 1-17 “Split” near 24th Street.

Northbound I-17 between the westbound I-10 “Split” near 24th Street and Seventh Avenue will also be closed in order to shift southbound traffic to the northbound side of the interstate. The following ramp closures will be in effect:

Eastbound I-10 interchange on-ramp to northbound I-17 at the “Split” near 24th Street.

Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 24th street.

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at 16th and Seventh streets.

Northbound I-17 detour: Drivers should use westbound I-10 between the I-17 “Split” near 24th Street and the I-10/I-17 “Stack” interchange.

After completion of the shift, I-17 traffic will run on the northbound half of the I-17 bridge at Central Avenue, with two travel lanes in each direction. This shift is anticipated to remain in place until early 2021, when traffic will be switched to the southbound side of I-17 for reconstruction of the northbound side of the bridge.

LOOP 101 (PRICE FREEWAY)

Drivers on the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler, Tempe and Mesa should prepare to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place to facilitate an improvement project.

The southbound Price Freeway will be closed between Elliot Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday, May 29, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Detour: Southbound Price Freeway travelers can use the Price frontage road. Drivers who need to travel eastbound on the Santan Freeway can access it using southbound Dobson Road. Drivers can access the westbound Santan Freeway from southbound McClintock Drive.

The southbound Price Freeway will be closed between Warner Road and the Santan Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

Detour: Southbound Price Freeway travelers can use the Price frontage road. Drivers who wish to travel eastbound on the Santan Freeway can access it by using southbound Dobson Road. Drivers can access the westbound Santan Freeway from southbound McClintock Drive.

Drivers should also be aware of these ramp closures:

Northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road: Closed from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Northbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Ray Road: Closed from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Ray Road: Closed continuously from 5 a.m. Monday, June 1, until 9 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard: Closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 4, until 5 a.m. Friday, June 5.

Closures of consecutive ramps will not be scheduled at the same time.

In addition, the southbound Price Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes nightly between Warner Road and Chandler Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 2, and continuing through the morning of Friday, June 5.

For more information about ADOT’s Loop 101 project, click here.