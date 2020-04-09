Arizona DOT delivers more than 2,600 N95 masks to assisted-care facilities

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has (ADOT) has reallocated more than 2,600 N95 respirator masks to two state-operated assisted-care living facilities to help address a need for personal protective equipment during the current health situation.

ADOT delivered 1,440 masks to the Arizona State Veteran Home in Phoenix and 1,200 masks to the Arizona Pioneers’ Home in Prescott following a call for the protective gear from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

“We knew there was a shortage in the medical community, so we made these available to the other state agencies that had a more critical need,” said Sonya Herrera, director of ADOT’s administrative services division.

Until receiving the donation, the Arizona Pioneers’ Home had only a small supply of the protective gear remaining for a staff that cares for pioneers and retired miners.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of the Arizona Pioneers’ Home for your donation of masks,” Director of Nursing Jamie Suffriti said in a note to ADOT. “I am beyond grateful over the support ADOT has provided us. You are helping to save lives and keep the staff and our residents safe. I am, and will always be, grateful.”

ADOT had purchased the personal protective equipment during a previous viral outbreak and quickly evaluated its inventory when learning of the current demand for the medical-grade masks.

“We truly appreciate ADOT’s quick response to our need for more N95 masks,” Arizona State Veteran Home Administrator Kimberly Trotta said. “Through this critical time, we are encouraged by the kindness shown to us as we continue to care for our veterans.”