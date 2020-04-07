Arizona DOT eases truck-weight limits for delivery of essential supplies during crisis

PHOENIX — To help ensure critical supplies and goods can be transported more easily, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced a temporary waiver of certain regulations for commercial vehicles.

Under new guidelines issued by ADOT on April 7, commercial trucks with gross weights of up to 90,000 pounds will be allowed to operate without overweight permits, an increase from the current limit of 80,000 pounds. The new guidelines align with federal guidance and will help ensure the state’s grocery stores, pharmacies and medical providers remain fully supplied.

“Today’s common-sense action will help ensure that our grocery stores are stocked and that our medical professionals and emergency responders have the equipment they need to stay safe,” Ducey said. “Responding to COVID-19 is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I’m grateful to the agencies and community partners that have stepped up to bring relief and assistance to Arizonans.”

The temporary weight limits apply to commercial vehicles that are providing direct assistance to COVID-19 relief efforts as outlined in a recent federal emergency declaration. This includes, among other essential items, medical supplies related to the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, supplies necessary for community safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and food and household items for emergency restocking of stores.

To support truck drivers making hauling critical goods, last week ADOT temporarily reopened two long-closed rest areas near Flagstaff, Christensen on Interstate 17 and Parks on Interstate 40, exclusively for commercial vehicles, offering parking, portable toilets and hand-washing facilities.

ADOT’s enforcement and compliance division officers have implemented the new weight protocol at commercial vehicle ports of entry. Commercial vehicles will continue to be required to comply with state and federal regulations, and officers will continue to conduct safety inspections and issue permits as needed. Ports of entry at state lines and international borders remain open and staffed by ADOT officers and other staff to screen commercial vehicles to ensure the safe flow of commodities and supplies while supporting federal guidelines to keep America’s commerce moving.