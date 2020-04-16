Arizona, Idaho join list of states allowing food trucks to operate at rest stops to feed truckers

Since the Federal Highway Administration issued a notice April 3 allowing states to issue permits for food trucks to operate at rest areas earlier this month, several states, including Arkansas, Florida, Ohio and West Virginia, have jumped at the chance to provide easily accessible food for truck drivers.

Add to that list Arizona and Idaho.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order April 15 that allows food trucks to operate at eight state department of transportation rest stops.

“We want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support the truck drivers who are working long ours to keep our grocery stores stocked and our medical professionals equipped,” Ducey said. “(This) order will allow long-haul truck drivers to buy nutritious food during their trips, and will help increase business for food trucks.”

Food trucks may now operate at the following rest areas:

Interstate 17: Sunset Point and Christiansen;

Interstate 40: Haviland, Parks and Meteor Crater; and

Interstate 10: Ehrenberg, Burnt Wells and Sacaton.

Also on April 15, the Idaho Transportation Department announced an emergency exemption that will allow food trucks to operate at rest areas and serve truck drivers and other essential travelers.

“We heard truck drivers were having difficulty finding hot meals with the restrictions placed on nonessential businesses during the stay-at-home order, said Nestor Fernandez, the department’s mobility services engineer. “Our goal is to support them as best we can during this pandemic, especially long-haul drivers delivering goods across the U.S.”

Food trucks will be permitted at rest areas around the state, with up to twovendors allowed at each site. Food trucks are not permitted at rest areas that already offer food services and are under public-private management.

“These temporary services are targeted at truck drivers and other essential travelers. We don’t want to attract crowds,” Fernandez said, adding that vendors will be advised to follow health guidelines.