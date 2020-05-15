Arizona’s Sentinel rest areas, ramps on I-8 will be closed May 18-19

PHOENIX — The Sentinel rest areas and interchange ramps will be closed May 18 and May 19 to allow contractors to pave the road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers in the area should expect delays and allow extra travel time.

The following restrictions will occur on Monday, May 18. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone, and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Westbound I-8 Sentinel rest area (milepost 83) will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon.

Westbound I-8 Sentinel traffic interchange on- and off-ramps will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon.

Eastbound I-8 Sentinel rest area (milepost 83) will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.

Eastbound I-8 Sentinel traffic interchange on- and off-ramps will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.

Note: Westbound traffic will be detoured to Spot Road (milepost 78). Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Painted Rock traffic interchange (milepost 102). Westbound I-8 travelers will be able to use the Mohawk rest area (milepost 56).

The following restrictions will occur on Tuesday, May 19, from 6 a.m. to noon. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone, and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Eastbound I-8 Sentinel rest area (milepost 83) will be closed.

Eastbound I-8 Sentinel traffic interchange on- and off-ramps will be closed.

Note: Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Painted Rock traffic interchange (milepost 102).