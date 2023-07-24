ATA-led coalition urges Congress to repeal fuel excise tax on trucks, trailers

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA), along with eight trucking organizations and affiliates, have sent a letter to the leaders of Senate Finance Committee and House Ways & Means Committee asking for the federal excise (FET) on the sale of heavy-duty trucks and trailers to be repealed.

The group also expressed their support for the Modern, Clean and Safe Trucks Act.

The bipartisan legislation would repeal the FET and “immediately reduce the cost of new, cleaner and safer trucks by 12%, making it easier for fleets to upgrade their equipment,” according to an ATA news release.

“Eliminating this tax will remove a barrier to retiring older trucks that lack modern emissions control and safety technologies, allowing owners to replace them with modern, clean models that are safer and more environmentally friendly,” the coalition wrote.

The letter further states that “Our coalition is grateful to the House and Senate champions of the Modern, Clean and Safe Trucks Act (H.R. 1440, S. 694) for once again putting forward legislation that will help the trucking industry unleash the latest technologies. Stakeholders across the trucking supply chain stand ready to work with those champions and other leaders in Congress to advance this important proposal. As the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways & Means Committee consider tax policies to continue growing our economy, we are grateful for your consideration of repealing the outdated FET.”

Nearly half of the trucks in America’s trucking fleet were manufactured prior to 2010, according to the ATA.

Each new clean-diesel truck will reduce emissions by 83% compared to the pre-2010 model power unit it replaces on the nation’s highways.

“Today’s vehicles are also equipped with the latest safety innovations that have been proven to save lives,” the ATA news release noted. “New truck models meet 2015 standards for stability control and increasingly include advanced driver assistance systems that improve braking, steering, warning, and monitoring responses to prevent crashes.”

In addition to the ATA, the letter was co-signed by the leaders of American Truck Dealers, Truckload Carriers Association, National Tank Truck Carriers, NATSO, SIGMA, Diesel Technology Forum, Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association and Clean Freight Coalition.