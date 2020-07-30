ATA takes annual management conference to virtual format

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
19
The American Trucking Associations’ 2020 Management Conference & Exhibition will be held online Oct. 24-27.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has officially decided to make this year’s annual Management Conference & Exhibition a virtual event to be held Oct. 24-27.

The event, originally scheduled for October in Denver, Colorado, was changed to a virtual setting by a unanimous decision by ATA officers.

“We have been working closely with the Gaylord Rockies Resort to ensure our attendees would be safe, in addition to having an exceptional experience and meeting,” ATA President Chris Spear wrote in a letter to members and vendors. “Unfortunately, the state of Colorado and the City of Aurora have recently put additional restrictions in place that will not allow us to continue with an in-person event, and we don’t anticipate those restrictions changing much this year.”

The letter noted that those who have registered for the conference, committed to a booth in the exhibit hall or committed to the sponsorship of a program will have the opportunity to discuss a number of options for those commitments, adding that ATA will “ensure a return on your investment.”

“While virtual events don’t provide an opportunity for one-on-one conversations, we are excited about some of the opportunities to connect our membership together,” Spear said in the letter. “In the meantime, we are putting final touches on our virtual program, which will allow us to continue with our policy discussions, education sessions and overall great programs.”

For information about the five-day virtual event, click here.

