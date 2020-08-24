ATA votes to expand with addition of moving and storage industry to membership

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Executive Committee on Aug. 19 voted to bring the moving and storage industry into ATA as part of two newly created groups, the Moving & Storage Conference and the Moving & Storage Council.

“ATA was honored that leaders in the moving and storage industry would consider joining our federation as a conference, and today’s vote is the next step in that process,” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “By welcoming these leaders into the ATA family, we will be in a stronger position to represent the interests of our industry at both the state and federal level. This new, larger and stronger organization will be better able to serve our members.”

Randy Guillot, ATA chairman and president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight, joined Spear in applauding the addition of the moving and storage industry to the association.

“(This) announcement is the start of an exciting new chapter, as we welcome members of the moving and storage industry into the ATA federation,” Guillot said. “In joining with this critical industry sector, we look forward to strengthening our combined reach and impact.”

A transition team of leaders from ATA and American Moving and Storage Association will guide the process of creating the new Moving & Storage Conference for motor carriers over the next several weeks and months. In addition, ATA will create a new Moving & Storage Council to provide training, certification and leadership programs for individuals in the moving industry.

“The opportunity to join the ATA federation will benefit small and independent moving and storage companies as well as large van lines,” Said Bill Paxton, chief operating officer of Paxton Van Lines. “The moving and storage industry shares ATA’s commitment to advocate for highway safety before members of Congress and regulatory agencies. Bringing the moving industry into the ATA federation will strengthen its reach and impact.”