Barnhart aids delivery of Gas Monkey Garage’s Richard Rawlings’ donation of energy drinks to health care, front-line workers

DALLAS — Barnhart Transportation and ShipSmith have partnered with Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Foundation to provide 13 truckloads of Gas Monkey Energy Drink to COVID-19 first responders and health care workers across the country.

Richard Rawlings put out a request for trucks on Instagram, seeking assistance in getting his product to health care workers in COVID-19 hotspots. Jeff ‘Smitty’ Smith, owner of Charleston, South Carolina-based ShipSmith, responded and knew how to make it happen.

“Everyone is looking for ways to help during this crisis, and this was the perfect opportunity to reach out to Barnhart to make it happen,” said Smith. “I’ve been a huge fan of Richard Rawlings and his show ‘Fast N’ Loud’ for years, and really admire his philanthropy work.”

Barnhart Transportation is donating its trucks, fuel and drivers to the effort to get all 13 truckloads to the hardest-hit areas of the country.

“When the opportunity was presented to us, we jumped at the chance to do our part to help first responders and front-line workers,” said, Bryan Barnhart, president of Barnhart Transportation. “We’re incredibly grateful to Richard Rawlings and his organization.”