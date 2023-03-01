Big G Express acquires RTR Transportation

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — Big G Express has entered into an agreement to purchase RTR Transportation.
Both are headquartered in middle Tennessee and have been in business since 1995, according to a Big G news release.
“We ultimately chose Big G Express as the buyer because of the comfort level we instantly felt with their executive leadership,” RTR President Jackson Norman said. “The Lord has blessed our family with a wonderful group of employees, and we wanted to assure that their futures were secure. Big G’s employee stock ownership plan gave us that assurance. I am looking forward to realizing the amazing potential of our company’s combination and strengthening our ability to provide the best possible service to our customers.”
Big G Express is a 100% employee-owned, asset-based truckload carrier headquartered in Shelbyville, Tennessee, the news release noted. With 550-plus tractors and over 1,800 trailers, the company provides general commodity, irregular route and dry van truckload services to nationwide customers.
Located in Nashville, RTR is a family-owned, full-service nationwide dry van truckload carrier offering local cartage, warehousing, cross dock, trailer rework and storage trailers, according to the news release.
Big G Express and its family of companies offer transportation solutions and services including logistics, warehousing and flatbed services.
“This acquisition is a great move for our employee owners,” Big G CEO Greg Thompson said. “RTR’s asset-based operation with approximately 100 drivers allows us to gain market share with blue-chip customers in the automotive industry including an expansion of the regions and routes we currently service.”
Thompson expressed that everyone at Big G is looking forward to welcoming those from RTR.
“We are excited to start this new chapter and welcome Jackson Norman and their entire team to the Big G Express family,” he said.
