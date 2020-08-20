BlueDEF, Chevy, John Force Racing team up to give away 2020 Silverado 1500 RST truck with a Duramax 3.0L turbo-diesel engine

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — BlueDEF, a brand of diesel-exhaust fluid produced by Old World Industries, has partnered with Chevrolet and 16-time National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Funny Car Champion John Force, to give one lucky diesel enthusiast the chance to win a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST valued at more than $60,000.

The Silverado RST is described as having an aggressive stance and features LED lighting and available 22-inch high-gloss black wheels. Powered by the available Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine with an impressive 460 pound-feet of torque and 277 horsepower, this Silverado delivers full-size truck capabilities — with the highway fuel efficiency of some family sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 33 mpg highway and 23 city in rear-wheel-drive models.

“We are proud to partner up with PEAK and John Force Racing for the BlueDEF Platinum sweepstakes and the opportunity to give the winner an all-new 2020 Silverado RST that will make a perfect daily driver or work horse for the winner of the sweepstakes,” said Sean Finegan, director of Motorsports Marketing and Activations. “Chevrolet, PEAK and John Force Racing have partnered since 2014, and we look forward to times when we do something exciting like this for the fans.”

The sweepstakes coincides with the launch of BlueDEF Platinum, a mixture of high-purity synthetic urea, deionized water and a proprietary formulation featuring Advanced System Shield Technology. With regular use, the manufacturer says, BlueDEF Platinum can significantly reduce deposits that commonly build up in modern diesel exhaust systems with SCR, providing optimum fuel economy, saving money on costly repairs and sustaining the life of the system.

“Through our partnership with Chevrolet and John Force Racing, the Silverado BlueDEF Platinum Sweepstakes is one of many exciting marketing activations geared to drive awareness of BlueDEF Platinum with diesel enthusiast consumers” said Brian Bohlander, marketing director of sports and partnerships for Old World Industries.

The sweepstakes continues through Dec. 31, 2020 and is open to participants 18 years or older who are residents of one of the 50 U.S. states. Participants must have a valid street address P.O. boxes are not permitted), an email address and a phone number. Each entrant is allowed one entry; no purchase is necessary. The grand prize is valued at $61,380.

For rules and complete details on how to enter the sweepstakes, click here.