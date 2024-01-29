C.H. Robinson doubles scholarship fund amount for carriers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — C.H. Robinson is doubling the dollar amount of the scholarships it gives away each year.

In a recent announcement, the C.H. Robinson Foundation said it is offering 25 scholarships valued at $5,000 each.

“Carriers are critical to the world’s economy, and each year we are excited to be able to show our support to our talented pool of contract carriers in a variety of ways,” said Rachel Schwalbach, vice president at C.H. Robinson and president of the C.H. Robinson Foundation. “Continuous growth and learning are a core part of our culture and values. Through the C.H. Robinson Foundation, we’re proud to empower ambitious minds and help make education more accessible to all. By doubling the scholarship, we know we can make an even greater impact for our C.H. Robinson carriers and their families.”

Applications can be submitted for consideration through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Employees or dependents of contract carriers who have been with a C.H. Robinson carrier for a minimum of one year as of Feb. 28 are welcome to apply.

Applicants must also:

Be age 16 to 26 or regular, full-time employees of the qualified carrier.

Be high-school seniors, high-school graduates, or current post-secondary undergraduates. Students outside the United States must be in their final year of upper or higher secondary school or be current technical or university-level students.

Enroll in full-time study if they’re a dependent, but can enroll in part-time study if employees of qualified carriers.

Since beginning the program in 2013, the C.H. Robinson Foundation has awarded nearly 340 scholarships, totaling $850,000.

The scholarship program isn’t the only one-way C.H. Robinson supports carriers across the nation.

Click here for more information on the scholarships.