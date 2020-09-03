Canadian officials seize suspected opium poppy plants, pods at Pacific Highway port of entry

SURREY, British Columbia, Canada — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) conducted what the agencies say was a significant seizure of suspected drugs at the Pacific Highway, British Columbia port of entry.

On Aug. 12, CBSA officers at Pacific Highway referred a commercial driver for further inspection. After X-ray imaging of the tractor and trailer revealed anomalies, officers continued their examination and located seven boxes of suspected dried opium poppy plants (including the pods), weighing a total of 29 kg (nearly 64 pounds). CBSA estimates the value of the suspected opium poppy plants at $58,000.

The driver was arrested and turned over to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, along with the suspected opium poppy plants. The driver was released pending a further ongoing investigation.

“Opium poppy is the source of all natural opioids, including doda, a highly addictive street drug made from dried pods and husks,” said Daniela Evans, director of CBSA’s Pacific Highway District. “The CBSA conducts risk-based screening at the border and works with the RCMP to protect Canadians from all forms of drug smuggling.”

Opium poppy and its derivatives are regulated under Schedule I of Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Only licensed dealers under the Narcotic Control Regulations are allowed to import or export opium, with a valid permit.

CBSA and RCMP work together to prevent illegal drug smuggling that endangers the safety of Canadian communities and generates profits for organized crime.

“Investigations such as this highlight the important relationship between the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime in detecting and interdicting drugs in the first instance and bringing those allegedly responsible through the court process,” said Inspector Stephen Lee of RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit. “Such partnerships are critical in supporting our ongoing commitment to combatting transnational organized crime.”